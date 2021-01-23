Kin (KIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $533,415.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $533,415.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280188 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

