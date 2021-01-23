King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.25

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. King DAG has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

