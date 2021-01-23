Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,271.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $15,271.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.