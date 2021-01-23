Kinloch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,230 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.