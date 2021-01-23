Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $2.06 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

