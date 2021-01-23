Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

