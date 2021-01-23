Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $16.81 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 240.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

