KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 525,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 293,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

