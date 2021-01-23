Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $69.34 million and $3.39 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

