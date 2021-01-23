Klever Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $74,618.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,317,854,269 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

