Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $76.18 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $76.18 million and $3.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,795,130 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

