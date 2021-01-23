KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

