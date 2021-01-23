KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.