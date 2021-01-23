KuCoin Token Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and $9.46 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

