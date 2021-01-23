Kuende (KUE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Kuende has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $269,584.35 and approximately $42.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

