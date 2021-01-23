Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $38,141.01 and $442.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00126768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00077127 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00278095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040168 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,480 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

