Kyber Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.39 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $273.39 million and $119.34 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,296,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,288,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

