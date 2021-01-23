L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $15.58. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 31,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $118.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.14 million. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 530.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

