Lambda One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.90 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,804,235 coins.



According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

