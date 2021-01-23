Lamden Price Reaches $0.0215 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $43,756.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.