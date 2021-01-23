Largo Coin (LRG) One Day Volume Tops $476,050.00

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00030727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.20 million and approximately $476,050.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,207,870 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,872 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.