Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $666.98

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.98 and traded as high as $668.65. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) shares last traded at $641.00, with a volume of 106,201 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 666.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 570.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of £759.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

