Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.51

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.51 and traded as high as $51.96. Lawson Products shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 20,328 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lawson Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

