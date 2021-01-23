Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $169,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

