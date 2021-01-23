LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Cap of $14.56 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LCX has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX (LCX) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,662,546 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Token Trading

LCX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

