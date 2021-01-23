Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $571,880.37 and approximately $4,733.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.