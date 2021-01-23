Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Price Up 41.6% This Week

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Trading

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

