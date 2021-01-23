Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.10 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $16.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

