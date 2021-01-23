Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.22

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.62. Leatt shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 17,090 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

