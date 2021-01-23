Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.64

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and traded as high as $21.00. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Advisory Services.

