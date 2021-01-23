Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.32. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 9,853 shares trading hands.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

