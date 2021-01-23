Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.32 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

