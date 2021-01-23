Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

