Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

