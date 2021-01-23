LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ TREE opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.