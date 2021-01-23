LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 3%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 34,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 26,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

