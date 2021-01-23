LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,316.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.20 or 0.03890235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00433174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.01338411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00538352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00431965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00270628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023379 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

