Level01 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,785.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $14,785.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

