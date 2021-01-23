Level01 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,785.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $14,785.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

