Level01 Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Level01 has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $10,799.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Level01 has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.