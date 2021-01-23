LHT Trading Down 97.6% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 97.6% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $79,900.03 and $93.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007796 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

