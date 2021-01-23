Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $930,462.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

