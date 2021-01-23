Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

