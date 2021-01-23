Lightstreams (PHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,288.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $991,322.04 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

