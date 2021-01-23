LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,814.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $24,814.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,728,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,177,655 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

