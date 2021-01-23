LikeCoin Price Down 9.1% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $18,797.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,828,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,277,393 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

