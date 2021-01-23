Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander started coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linx during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Linx by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LINX opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.00 and a beta of 2.33. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

