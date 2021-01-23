LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $4,205.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,052,399,859 coins and its circulating supply is 704,416,721 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

