Liquidity Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,900.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $27,900.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.