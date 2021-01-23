Lisk Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Lisk has a market cap of $173.50 million and $10.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012573 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,017,312 coins and its circulating supply is 127,082,074 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.